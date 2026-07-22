Shannon Joy: Resistance Emerging to Globalist Technofeudal Plans

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Shannon Joy discusses the current state of the world and individual liberty. The world is in late-stage imperial decline characterized by widespread institutional corruption and a push for transnational technocratic control. The conversation examines COVID-19 as a pivotal psychological and military operation used to normalize biometric surveillance, digital IDs, and forced medical protocols. A financial crisis is likely the next shoe to drop. Despite these challenges, the dialogue emphasizes a growing global resistance rooted in skepticism, decentralization, and the refusal to comply with authoritarian agendas.

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About Shannon Joy

Shannon Joy is a dedicated Christian, business owner, and community organizer with a passion for liberty and genuine discourse. With over a decade of experience in marketing and advertising, Shannon launched Joy Media and The Shannon Joy Show in 2013. From humble beginnings, broadcasting from a tiny radio station out of a double-wide trailer in Avon, NY, Shannon’s voice has grown to reach almost 100,000 viewers, listeners and readers each week!

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)