Shannon Rowan: Our Devil's Dance with DARPA Dystopia

Shannon Rowan discusses her fascinating book “The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It” on whether digital technologies have crossed the Rubicon from being mere tools to becoming our masters and whether they may even inherently be evil. From the harms of EMF and EMR, to the effects of screen technology on children and adult internet addiction, the internet is wrecking havoc on society. She also looks at some of the mysterious DARPA origins of this technology and little known facts, such as how the CIA’s MKULTRA predecessor was known as Project Bluebird, and isn’t it interesting how Twitter’s initial logo was a bluebird? She also covers solutions which includes “rewilding ourselves”.

About Shannon Rowan

Shannon Rowan is a “WiFi refugee,” social commentator, fine artist, photographer, geopolitical and health author and researcher, and EMF-awareness educator.

She has a professional background in photojournalism and editorial writing, and is the author of WiFi Refugee: Plight of the Modern-day Canary, exploring the rise of “electro-sensitivity” among the general population (including her own struggle with the same) and the dangers of electromagnetic radiation, and author of Shots Fired: Vaccine Weapons, Medical Tyranny, and the War Against Humanity and also co-author with geopolitical author John Hamer of Welcome to the Masquerade: Prelude to the Coming Reset

Shannon is also a contributing author to Overcoming the Germ Theory Medical Myth (James McCumiskey, 2024), FAKE AWAKE: Cults, Psy-Op’s, Psychosis & the Systematic Destruction of the Truth Movement (Nathan Lucius, 2024), Light Bulb Moments and the Power of Critical Thinking: Insights from Inquiring Minds and Literary Heroes (Moss/Armitage 2022) , and substantial contribter to The Falsification of Science (John Hamer, 2021)

Shannon lives off-grid with her partner in the Northern California wilderness and spends her free time in healthy outdoor pursuits such as organic farming, sea kayaking and surfing.

