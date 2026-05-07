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Slavlander: Moscow Coup Rumors, Coming War, New Middle East, & Expanding Empire

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Geopolitics & Empire
May 07, 2026
∙ Paid

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Slavlander discusses the current political and social climate in Russia, including Putin's leadership, suggesting that his administration displays significant weakness and may be facilitating a controlled demolition of the Russian state. Much of the geopolitical tension, including the conflict in Ukraine and the rise of multipolarity, could be a coordinated effort by globalist technocracy to consolidate power. He comments on the Iran War and how Israel is consolidating hegemony over the Middle East and beyond. Slavlander portrays the "opposition" between East and West as a deceptive narrative managed by competing elite factions who share a common goal of totalitarian control.

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The Slavland Chronicles
The wars are fake, but the massacres are real.
By ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)

X https://x.com/SlavlandStalker

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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