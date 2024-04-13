Geopolitics & Empire is going to commence the first of many, OK at least occasional, for now, live Zoom calls with guests that will be available to Paid Subscribers only!

If you are a Paid Subscriber, you will be able to join the live call and talk to Doc Malik.

If you can’t make the live call, you can submit questions/comments for Doc Malik right here below in the comment section of this Substack post (only Paid Subscribers can leave a comment/question).

The recording will then only be made available to Paid Subscribers via Substack (or supporters on Locals, Rokfin Premium, or SubscribeStar).

The theme of Doc Malik’s talk will be health and healthcare.

If you don’t know who Doc Malik is and have been living under a rock, you can listen to my recent podcast with Doc Malik! https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2024/03/01/malik-heading-toward-world-government

See you on Tuesday!

Subcomandante Morić

(Zoom link below)