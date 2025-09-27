Steven Yates: Navigating Technofeudalism as a Cloud Serf

1× 0:00 -58:17

Steven Yates explains how we’ve seen a gradual structural move back to a fundamentally feudal system (technofeudalism/technocracy) in which Big Tech overlords, owners of cloud capital, have replaced landed gentry. And if we till the soil of its platforms for a fee, we’re cloud serfs or cloud proles. He also discusses expatriating to Latin America.

About Steven Yates

Steven Yates is a (recovering) ex-academic with a PhD in Philosophy. He taught for more than 15 years total at several colleges and universities in the Southeastern U.S. He has authored three books, more than 20 articles, numerous book reviews, and review essays in academic journals and anthologies. Refused tenure and unable to obtain full-time academic employment (and with an increasing number of very fundamental philosophical essays refused publication in journals), he turned to alternative platforms and heretical notions, including about academia itself.

In 2012, he moved to Chile. He married a Chilean national in 2014. Among his discoveries in South America: many of the problems in the U.S. are problems everywhere, because human nature is the same everywhere.

He has a Patreon.com page. Donate here and become a Patron if you benefit from his work and believe it merits being sustained financially.

Steven Yates’s book Four Cardinal Errors: Reasons for the Decline of the American Republic (2011) can be ordered here.

His philosophical work What Should Philosophy Do? A Theory (2021) can be obtained here or here.

His cosmic horror novel The Shadow Over Sarnath (2023) (written for the sheer fun of it) can be gotten here.

