Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Coming Noahide Laws & Global Greater Israel

#604
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Elizabeth Glass's avatar
Jana S Bennun's avatar
+1
Geopolitics & Empire, Lawyerlisa, Elizabeth Glass, and 2 others
Dec 17, 2025

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Lisa Miron, Elizabeth Glass, Jana Ben-Nun, and Steven Ben-Nun discuss the Noahide Laws, how courts around the world seem to be incorporating them, Zionism, Christian Zionism, the project for global Greater Israel, and more.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Lisa Miron’s Substack

LawyerLisa’s Substack
LawyerLisa and THIS WORLD
By Lawyerlisa

WORLD ON MUTE https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC
Elizabeth Glass https://elizabethglass.org
Elizabeth’s Substack

Elizabeth Glass' Substack
Writer, Mom, Teacher, Activist, and Former Political Candidate; ElizabethGlass(.)org

Israeli News Live https://israelinewslive.org
Jana’s Substack

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith
A faith-based publication dedicated to exposing the Noahide Laws, exploring their impact on Christianity, and sharing personal journeys of truth, healing, and resilience.
By Jana S Bennun

Steven’s Substack

Steven Ben-Nun
Once pro-Zionist, now exposing how Zionism and dispensationalism distorted prophecy. I write to help people see Scripture clearly, free from political agendas and Scofield-era theology.

Show Notes

What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?

H.J.Res.104 - To designate March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A.”. https://www.congress.gov/bill/102nd-congress/house-joint-resolution/104/text/enr
Laws of Kings and War https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf
Sefaria https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.57a.11?lang=bi
Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi : “6 milliards d’êtres impurs sur terre” https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Rabbi-Yosef-Mizrachi-6-milliards:1
Science tikkun: a bioscience pandemic framework in a Hebrew tradition of global repair https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s10020-025-01244-z
Science tikkun: Science for humanity in an age of aggression https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1096/fj.202101604
Science tikkun: A framework embracing the right of access to innovation and translational medicine on a global scale https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0007117

About Our Guests

Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of “WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties”.

Elizabeth Glass is a writer, mom, teacher, activist, and former political candidate.

Jana and Steven Ben-Nun are founders of Israeli News Live, an independent news source examining world events from a prophetic outlook.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

0:00
-2:16:51

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture