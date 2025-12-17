The Coming Noahide Laws & Global Greater Israel

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Lisa Miron, Elizabeth Glass, Jana Ben-Nun, and Steven Ben-Nun discuss the Noahide Laws, how courts around the world seem to be incorporating them, Zionism, Christian Zionism, the project for global Greater Israel, and more.

Show Notes

What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?

H.J.Res.104 - To designate March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A.”. https://www.congress.gov/bill/102nd-congress/house-joint-resolution/104/text/enr

Laws of Kings and War https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Sefaria https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.57a.11?lang=bi

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi : “6 milliards d’êtres impurs sur terre” https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Rabbi-Yosef-Mizrachi-6-milliards:1

Science tikkun: a bioscience pandemic framework in a Hebrew tradition of global repair https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s10020-025-01244-z

Science tikkun: Science for humanity in an age of aggression https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1096/fj.202101604

Science tikkun: A framework embracing the right of access to innovation and translational medicine on a global scale https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0007117

About Our Guests

Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of “WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties”.

Elizabeth Glass is a writer, mom, teacher, activist, and former political candidate.

Jana and Steven Ben-Nun are founders of Israeli News Live, an independent news source examining world events from a prophetic outlook.

