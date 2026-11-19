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Thomas Harrington discusses his book “Staying Human: In a Soul-Shredding Age” examining the erosion of individual agency in a modern society increasingly being collectivized by elites utilizing technocracy, mass media, and corporate culture to enforce compliance and suppress critical thinking. The conversation looks at the systematic dismantling of traditional masculinity and silence, arguing that modern institutions intentionally manufacture compliance to achieve cognitive security over the citizenry. Finally, the dialogue emphasizes the importance of preserving personal sovereignty, finding beauty, and returning to analog, face-to-face human interactions as a means of resistance against authoritarian systems.

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Thomas Harrington Website https://www.thomassharrington.com

Thomas Harrington at Brownstone https://brownstone.org/author/thomas-harrington

About Thomas Harrington

Thomas Harrington, Senior Brownstone Scholar and Brownstone Fellow, is Professor Emeritus of Hispanic Studies at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he taught for 24 years. His research is on Iberian movements of national identity and contemporary Catalan culture. His essays are published at Words in The Pursuit of Light.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)