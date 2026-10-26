William Ramsey: 1850s Secret Society ‘Knights of the Golden Circle’ as Proto-Technate?

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William Ramsey discusses the Knights of the Golden Circle, a forgotten nineteenth-century secret society that attempted to expand slavery and imperial supranational territorial control across the Americas. They were also linked to parapolitical activities such as the assassination of President Lincoln. The conversation connects this historical adventuring group to the contemporary movements of technocracy, regional federation, and the broader trajectory of world government. Recurring patterns of centralized authority, feudalism, supranational federation, and covert maneuvering persist across centuries of global history.

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About William Ramsey

Attorney, Author, and Researcher William Ramsey is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in History. Mr. Ramsey also has a J.D. and is a State Bar of California member. He has written Prophet of Evil, Abomination, Children of the Beast, Global Death Cult, and The Smiley Face Killers. William Ramsey has also made five documentaries---Occult Hollywood, Prophet of Evil, Smiley Face Killers Vol. 1 and 2, and Children of the Beast.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)