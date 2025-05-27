Had a live chat with William Ramsey on his podcast!
Rumble https://rumble.com/v6tye1n-bracing-for-wwiii-with-hrvoje-moric-of-the-geopolitics-and-empire-podcast..html
X https://x.com/WilliamRamseyIn/status/1927457301989884056
What do you mean "bracing for WWIII"? Nobody should be buying into any plan for a stupid war to break out.
Actually, wars don't "break out." Haven't we become sufficiently educated about WWI and WWII to know they were carefully planned. And not only that, but the planners acted in secret and their aims are not the advertised ones.
Today the media says Trump is running the show. What a joke. He is a puppet for someone else. We don't really know who's up there. We say the cabal, the illuminati, the deep state, etc. A more accurate name might be "the assholes."
Excuse my language. Can someone please come up with a term that in some way grasps the foolishness, the greed, and the utter anti-humanity of these creeps?
U$@, Inc Military Intelligence Industrial Complex engineering perpetual wars worldwide from profit$ Why has the Global Cabal nit figured this Genocide Human Conteol Suffering out or have they Compliance Complicit Crimes Against Humanity OWO NWO WHO owns you Depopulation Agendas