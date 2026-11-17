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Professor William I. Robinson discusses his new book "Pax Silica: The New Ruling Class" exploring how a new global ruling elite has emerged from the convergence of big tech, the military-industrial repression complex, and financial conglomerates. This transnational capitalist class (TCC) relies heavily on AI, automation, and global surveillance to maximize profits while attempting to solve crises of economic overaccumulation. Consequently, this epochal crisis of global capitalism could lead to the elimination of living labor, creating millions of surplus humans who face social abandonment, imprisonment, or death. To maintain control over these populations, the ruling elite is deploying a global police state and corporate-run states that bypass traditional democratic frameworks. Ultimately, Robinson highlights this dystopian trajectory while acknowledging that widespread systemic oppression is continuously met by resistance and uprising from the global working class.

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About William I. Robinson

William I. Robinson is Distinguished Professor of Sociology, Global Studies, and Latin American Studies at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Among his many award-winning books are Latin America and Global Capitalism (2008), Global Capitalism and the Crisis of Humanity (2014), The Global Police State (2020), Global Civil War (2021) and Can Global Capitalism Endure? (2022). He has written hundreds of articles, commentaries, and book chapters on politics, economics, world affairs, and globalization, and has worked for many years with social justice movements in Latin America and the United States. His Facebook blog is at https://www.facebook.com/williamirobinsonsociologist.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)