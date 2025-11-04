Had a great chat with a Geopolitics & Empire listener Harry who is out in Israel! Subscribe to his Wovenart Channel, he’s recently interviewed the likes of Pat Wood, Jacob Nordangård, etc!

“Are we entering a new age of digital feudalism?



In this powerful conversation with Hrvoje Morić, host of Geopolitics & Empire, we explore how technocratic globalism and algorithmic control are reshaping freedom, sovereignty, and human identity.



Morić articulates his view that the most pressing issues stem from a push by an occult elite toward a totalitarian world state powered by technocracy, digital control, and eugenics rebranded as “climate changeism.” He warns of the dangers behind digital identity, CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), and the expanding surveillance capabilities of AI agents infiltrating every aspect of life creating a system capable of “unpersoning” dissidents with the press of a button.



We also discuss the idea of controlled opposition within alternative media, the “Trojan horse” nature of certain political figures such as Donald Trump, and how such forces may serve broader globalist agendas like the North American Union. Morić emphasizes the importance of community, privacy, and resisting digital dependence as key to preserving human autonomy in this emerging techno-feudal order.



🎙 Hrvoje’s decade-long work has connected some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, technology, and philosophy — helping us map the threats humanity now faces.



If you value free thought, truth, and human dignity, this episode is for you.”