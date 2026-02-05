Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Zahra Sethna: Globalism 3.0, Digital Dragnet, & Living the Collapse Life

#618
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Feb 05, 2026
*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life discusses her transition from an idealistic UN employee to a critic of the organization. The conversation explores how biometric IDs, digital wallets, and algorithmic monitoring are creating a global "electronic concentration camp" that transcends national borders. Zahra analyzes the concept of "collapse" not as a sudden catastrophe, but as a gradual erosion of traditional lifestyles and institutional trust, mirrored by the historical fall of the Soviet Union. Ultimately, while the technocratic rollout is accelerating, human imperfection and decentralized resistance may cause these complex systems to fail.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Websites

Collapse Life

Collapse Life
A thinking person's guide to navigating the ragged edges of civilization. Recommended by Dr. Pierre Kory, John Rubino, Ian Brighthope and others.

X https://x.com/collapse_life

About Zahra Sethna

Zahra Sethna is host of Collapse Life which focuses on the challenges and triumphs of surviving and thriving in our turbulent world.

