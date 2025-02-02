Dr. Francis Boyle has passed at age 74 on January 30, 2025, five years to the day our groundbreaking podcast interview was published (January 30, 2020).

During the 2010s in my university courses I assigned portions of Dr. Francis Boyle's books as reading material (e.g. Destroying Libya).

I had the great opportunity to first speak with Dr. Boyle (author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989) in January of 2020, when we broke the internet, as I had been the first to field Boyle's opinion on COVID1984, the corrupt CDC/WHO, and the use of COVID1984 as pretext to install a police state.

The interview went viral (pun intended) and was deleted off PentagonTube after 300k+ views.

The next day I found my face on the front page of Infowars…

…with Alex Jones doing a play-by-play of my podcast interview with Dr. Boyle! 🤣

It earned us hit-pieces by the lying propaganda Associated Press media and NATO's think tank Atlantic Council (who co-wrote that article).

I was also deplatformed, taken off Patreon around the same time, and banned two years later from PayPal by the Department of Homeland Security in April of 2022.

In March of 2020 I appeared on Spiro Skouras’ channel to discuss my viral experience with Dr. Francis Boyle and thoughts on COVID1984. I believe I used that term first in March of 2020 and a listener actually sent me $20 via PentagonPal because I was the first they heard utilize the phrase “COVID1984”.

I told Spiro that I believed COVID1984 was a pretext to bring in worldwide algocracy. I think I nailed it (e.g. Joe Rogan was recently promoting rule by AI algorithm).

📚 The transcript of my conversation with Dr. Boyle is enshrined in the first chapter of his final publication, Resisting Medical Tyranny.

He made two subsequent appearances on Geopolitics & Empire.

The second on December 11th of 2020 to discuss the West’s war on Russia, China, and Iran where he argued:

"Putin, after Munich (2007), decided we better re-arm. You have Libya as a pawn, Iran as rook, the ultimate objective is Russia, there's no question. Unlimited imperialism...is imperialistic states that will try and conquer the entire world if they can get away with it, unless they are stopped. Examples were Alexander the Great, Romans, Arabs, Napoleon, and Hitler. This is what we are dealing with in the USA, unlimited imperialism. The U.S. fully intends to conquer as much of the world as they possibly can. Right now the only 3 major states standing in the [way] are Iran, Russia, and China. Russia is a target and China is a target. This will continue until an organized group of people stand up to stop them. It does appear Putin and Xi have decided to stand up to try to stop it. That doesn't look good either."

The third appearance was on June 3rd, 2022 to discuss our war against the elites where he stated:

"We are seeing a war against humanity by these scientific medical elites, health authorities in governments, international health authorities. We are in this war right now, this is really WWIII that we are fighting now. As for war against Russia and China, certainly that's the way the U.S. Government is moving today, as we speak. There's no question in my mind."

He joked we were “partners in crime”. ✊

Farewell fellow freedom fighter! 🕊️

Hrvoje M.