The next Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscribers live guest Q&A and recording will be this Thursday, June 5th with attorney, author, and podcaster William Ramsey of William Ramsey Investigates!

William was a guest on Geopolitics & Empire recently to discuss his first book on Aleister Crowley.

The chat will be for roughly ~60-120 minutes, via video Zoom. The audio will be recorded and published afterward in full for Paid Subscribers on the Geopolitics & Empire Substack as well as behind William Ramsey’s Patreon paywall.

This is an opportunity for subscribers to chat with William and get his take on issues he has written about such as deep politics, the occult, crime, and whatever else subscribers wish to bring up! Subscribers who can’t make the call are free to leave questions or talking points in the comment section ahead of time!

*Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the best way to support Geopolitics & Empire and you get access to: my weekly news commentary; the private Substack chat group; a group call 2-3 times per month between subscribers and myself; and an occasional call between subscribers, myself, and past podcast guests.