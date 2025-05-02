Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

William Ramsey: The Life & Times of Aleister Crowley, Prophet of Evil

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
May 02, 2025
3
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:53:46

William Ramsey discusses his book "Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order". He delves deep into the black magic and occult machinations of Crowley who sought to become Satan's chief of staff, destroy Christianity, and establish a new age world religion. Crowley came of age at the height of British imperialism as East was meeting West and theosophy was in vogue. He was an asset of British intelligence and his influence spread far and wide beyond the grave and still works strong to this day.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

William Ramsey Investigates https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com

Books https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com/store

X https://x.com/WilliamRamseyIn

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/williamramsey

Spreaker https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/william-ramsey-investigates--1898073

About William Ramsey

Attorney, Author, and Researcher William Ramsey is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in History. Mr. Ramsey also has a J.D. and is a State Bar of California member. He has written Prophet of Evil, Abomination, Children of the Beast, Global Death Cult, and The Smiley Face Killers. William Ramsey has also made five documentaries---Occult Hollywood, Prophet of Evil, Smiley Face Killers Vol. 1 and 2, and Children of the Beast.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture