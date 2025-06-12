GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary

Share this postGeopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Geopolitics & EmpireSubscribe to watchGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryGeopolitics & EmpireJun 12, 2025∙ Paid1Share this postGeopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis week’s news headlines and commentary, for Paid Subscribers only.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGeopolitics & EmpireSubscribeAuthorsGeopolitics & EmpireRecent PostsRecording of Paid Subscriber Call with William Ramsey11 hrs ago • Geopolitics & EmpireHakeem Anwar: Rising Above the Algorithm GhettoJun 10 • Geopolitics & Empire and #TBOT: Take Back Our TechMichael Every: Neo-Mercantilism & the New World OrderJun 9 • Geopolitics & EmpireCognitive Dissidents: Ping Pong Politics, Sovereign Debt Rattle, & The Donald & Elon ShowJun 8 • Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike, and Monica PerezLisa Miron: World Dictatorship Being Built Via Speech Committees & ThoughtcrimeJun 4 • Geopolitics & Empire and LawyerlisaAmanda Wick: American Dominance & the Coming New World Financial OrderJun 4 • Geopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryJun 4 • Geopolitics & Empire