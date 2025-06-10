Geopolitics & Empire

Hakeem Anwar: Rising Above the Algorithm Ghetto

Jun 10, 2025
Hakeem Anwar of Above Phone and Take Back Our Tech discusses the different facets of the global panopticon being built around us, why it is still important to take steps to protect your privacy, and how to do that.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Take Back Our Tech https://takebackourtech.org

Substack

Take Back Our Tech
Let's use technology that doesn't use us. We are an educational movement & community. Together we'll learn about friendly technology and how to use it effectively across many areas. Desktop, web, mobile, hardware, communications, and much more!
By #TBOT: Take Back Our Tech

About Hakeem Anwar

Hakeem Anwar is a technologist, activist, educator, and entrepreneur who dropped his corporate career to work on meaningful social movements. He is a core member of the Freedom Cell Network, and co-producer of The Greater Reset.

He’s helped grow both of these movements to tens and thousands of people while protecting the privacy of their users. Since then he has began educating and assisting others by launching #TakeBackOurTech, a free educational initiative that teaches people to use friendly, open, and transparent technologies across computers, phones, browsers, health considerations and much more.

He’s also co-founded Above Phone – a complete privacy phone solution that combines secure hardware, open-source operating systems, and cutting-edge privacy services.

