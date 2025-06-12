Geopolitics & Empire

Phil Wiseman: The Making of The Agenda Film & Defying the World State

Geopolitics & Empire
Jun 12, 2025
Phil Wiseman of Oracle Films discusses the making of his explosive must-see film "The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future" which details the totalitarian and technocratic takeover of the planet and attempt to install a digital world dictatorship.

