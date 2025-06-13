Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

1

Mark Jeftovic: Globalism, BTC, & a Future Between Dystopia & Utopia

Jun 13, 2025
Mark Jeftovic discusses the advance of globalism and his contrarian take on where it goes next. He argues the accelerating speed of technological change is the driving force of world events today. Nation states are ceding power to network states and numerous other interests.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Bombthrower https://bombthrower.com

Bitcoin Capitalist https://thecryptocapitalist.com

X https://x.com/MarkJeftovic

easyDNS https://easydns.com

Axis Of Easy https://axisofeasy.com

Canadian Readiness Network https://invite.ready.ca

About Mark Jeftovic

Mark E. Jeftovic is the co-founder and CEO of the easyBrand group of companies (easyDNS, Domainsure, Zoneedit, and the cron scheduling service Cronly, among others).

He is also founder of Bombthrower Media which includes The Bombthrower and premium newsletter The Bitcoin Capitalist.

