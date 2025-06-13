Mark Jeftovic: Globalism, BTC, & a Future Between Dystopia & Utopia

Mark Jeftovic discusses the advance of globalism and his contrarian take on where it goes next. He argues the accelerating speed of technological change is the driving force of world events today. Nation states are ceding power to network states and numerous other interests.
About Mark Jeftovic
Mark E. Jeftovic is the co-founder and CEO of the easyBrand group of companies (easyDNS, Domainsure, Zoneedit, and the cron scheduling service Cronly, among others).
He is also founder of Bombthrower Media which includes The Bombthrower and premium newsletter The Bitcoin Capitalist.
