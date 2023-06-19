Why Subscribe?

Geopolitics & Empire is the brainchild of Hrvoje Morić.

I’m a proud citizen of Croatia, the United States, and México and have lived in half a dozen countries (USA, Croatia, Mongolia, Switzerland, México, Kazakhstan).

After studying History and Education at Northeastern Illinois University I went off to the Peace Corps and then obtained a Master of International Relations from the Geneva School of Diplomacy before going on to teach at the WEF-affiliated Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM).

It was at ITESM in 2012 that I began podcasting under the auspices of Dissident Thinker before founding Geopolitics & Empire in 2015. For a while, I even wrote for Jeff Berwick’s Dollar Vigilante under a pseudonym. From 2017-21 I taught at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Kazakhstan. From 2022-24 I had my own show at TNT Radio.

In January of 2020 I had been the first to get Dr. Francis Boyle’s opinion on Covid-19 in an interview that went viral before getting deleted. The next day, I was thrust into the information war as my face graced the front page of Infowars and Alex Jones was doing a play-by-play of my interview! In March of 2020 I appeared on Spiro Skouras’ excellent channel.

Geopolitics & Empire along with its guests has made international news. In April of 2020 Piers Robinson was attacked by The Times after appearing on Geopolitics & Empire. In July of 2021 Robin Monotti was attacked by The Telegraph after appearing on Geopolitics & Empire. In October of 2022 Thierry Baudet was attacked by national Dutch and international press after appearing on Geopolitics & Empire.

In February of 2021, the Associated Press in conjunction with the Atlantic Council (NATO’s think thank) did a hit-piece on Francis Boyle mentioning Geopolitics & Empire, which subsequently got me banned from Patreon. In April of 2022 when the DHS rolled out the Disinformation Governance Board, I was banned from PayPal. Kim Iversen and Matt Taibbi covered my deplatforming by Deutschland Security.

G. Edward Griffin takes me out to lunch, shaking hands with Gorbachev, organizing a conference for Daniel Estulin, meeting Col. Douglas Macgregor, nominated for the American Liberty Awards, meeting Dr. Ron Paul, organizing a talk for Nomi Prins, hanging out with Max Blumenthal, Anya Parampil, and Scott Horton!

I’ve been blessed to meet a lot of colorful characters along the way and meet or interview virtually all of my intellectual heroes. I am now attempting to make a modest living producing and developing Geopolitics & Empire and your support is CRUCIAL!

My goal is to continue providing free interviews with intelligent people from around the world to help us make sense of what is going on. I also plan to build out more parts to Geopolitics & Empire (e.g. merchandise, a segment where I do a monologue/rant on the news).

You can become a Paid Subscriber to this Substack as well as donate or purchase a consultation to chat with me! Paid Subscribers get access to a weekly Zoom call with myself and other supporters, the Substack chat feature for Paid Subscribers, and other potential benefits down the line (e.g. occasional special live Zoom calls with guests).

