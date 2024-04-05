Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Joseph Sansone & Karen Kingston: Covid War to Usher in Authoritarian Governance & Biorevolution
Dr. Joseph Sansone and Karen Kingston discuss the ongoing Covid biological war. One of the goals is to strip the Western world of its tradition of civil…
Apr 5
Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Karen Kingston
Jack Rasmus: US Empire Isn't Going Quietly, China War, Restricting Democracy, & BRICS Antipole
Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the decline of American Empire which has suffered a serious financial blow and militarily is in retreat. He gives his view on…
Apr 2
Geopolitics & Empire
March 2024
Alex Newman: Education, Theosophy, War, & Crisis to Bring About World Federation
Alex Newman discusses how one of the biggest current threats to civilization is the global centralization of the education system by the UN in an effort…
Mar 30
Geopolitics & Empire
Alex Newman
"Hello, Dimitri..."
The next Paid Subscriber group Zoom calls with the host of Geopolitics & Empire.
Mar 28
Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Joe Lee: How the Health Emergency Was Used for Economic & (Geo)political Purposes
Dr. Joseph Lee gives his perspective on what he thinks really happened regarding the public health emergency. He believes the event was used for…
Mar 27
Geopolitics & Empire
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer: We're Headed for War & World Government, Accelerate Your Preparedness!
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer discusses the state of the empire, his experience in the Military-Industrial-Complex, the looming wars on the horizon, the…
Mar 26
Geopolitics & Empire
Ryan Cristián: Everything is Coming to a Head, Which Provides Us a Window of Opportunity
Ryan Cristián of The Last American Vagabond discusses alternative media and how he is currently under attack. He gives his take on where he thinks we're…
Mar 23
Geopolitics & Empire
Jeffrey E. Paul: U.S. Stands on Cusp of Fascistic Autocracy
Jeffrey E. Paul discusses the deep history, roots, and trajectory of how it came to be that the United States is now on the verge of becoming a…
Mar 21
Geopolitics & Empire
Calvin Beisner: Climate Change Policies Leading to World Government
Dr. Calvin Beisner discusses how there is no climate crisis and how the benefits of using "fossil fuels" far outweigh the costs. An endless amount of…
Mar 12
Geopolitics & Empire
INTERVIEW: HRVOJE MORIC
HAPPY WARRIOR
Published on The subtlecain Podcast
Mar 11
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
Watch now | A discussion on TNT Radio
Published on Libre Solutions Network
Mar 11
S.L. Kanthan: American Empire is Finished, Russia Has Reemerged, China is Rising
Geopolitical analyst S.L. Kanthan discusses how everything is linked (e.g. economy, health, food, war, empire, fake news media) under one establishment…
Mar 7
Geopolitics & Empire
