Joseph Sansone & Karen Kingston: Covid War to Usher in Authoritarian Governance & Biorevolution
Dr. Joseph Sansone and Karen Kingston discuss the ongoing Covid biological war. One of the goals is to strip the Western world of its tradition of civil…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Joseph Sansone
, and 
Karen Kingston
1:06:05
13
Jack Rasmus: US Empire Isn't Going Quietly, China War, Restricting Democracy, & BRICS Antipole
Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the decline of American Empire which has suffered a serious financial blow and militarily is in retreat. He gives his view on…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
1:17:12
7

March 2024

Alex Newman: Education, Theosophy, War, & Crisis to Bring About World Federation
Alex Newman discusses how one of the biggest current threats to civilization is the global centralization of the education system by the UN in an effort…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
 and 
Alex Newman
51:54
4
"Hello, Dimitri..."
The next Paid Subscriber group Zoom calls with the host of Geopolitics & Empire.
  
Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Joe Lee: How the Health Emergency Was Used for Economic & (Geo)political Purposes
Dr. Joseph Lee gives his perspective on what he thinks really happened regarding the public health emergency. He believes the event was used for…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
1:07:41
7
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer: We're Headed for War & World Government, Accelerate Your Preparedness!
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer discusses the state of the empire, his experience in the Military-Industrial-Complex, the looming wars on the horizon, the…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
54:50
9
Ryan Cristián: Everything is Coming to a Head, Which Provides Us a Window of Opportunity
Ryan Cristián of The Last American Vagabond discusses alternative media and how he is currently under attack. He gives his take on where he thinks we're…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
1:10:28
15
Jeffrey E. Paul: U.S. Stands on Cusp of Fascistic Autocracy
Jeffrey E. Paul discusses the deep history, roots, and trajectory of how it came to be that the United States is now on the verge of becoming a…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
1:04:55
3
Calvin Beisner: Climate Change Policies Leading to World Government
Dr. Calvin Beisner discusses how there is no climate crisis and how the benefits of using "fossil fuels" far outweigh the costs. An endless amount of…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
1:07:51
3
INTERVIEW: HRVOJE MORIC
HAPPY WARRIOR
Published on The subtlecain Podcast  
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
Watch now | A discussion on TNT Radio
Published on Libre Solutions Network  
33:51
S.L. Kanthan: American Empire is Finished, Russia Has Reemerged, China is Rising
Geopolitical analyst S.L. Kanthan discusses how everything is linked (e.g. economy, health, food, war, empire, fake news media) under one establishment…
  
Geopolitics & Empire
1:09:23
2
