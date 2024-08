It was great fun to discuss what Edwin Black calls the Algorithm Ghetto 📲 🛂 on Alexandra Marshall Live, appearing right behind Serbian-Australian Senator Alex Antić...Balkan hour on ADH TV! 🇦🇺 🇷🇸 🇭🇷

https://www.adh.tv/videos/alexandra-marshall-live/alexandra-marshall-live-2024/episode-33