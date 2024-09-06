Andrei Martyanov: Collapse of the West & America's Final War

1× 0:00 -1:08:10

Andrei Martyanov discusses his new book titled "America's Final War". The intellectual class in the West is rapidly degenerating, the economy is collapsing, and Europe is finished as it has gone full 1984. He explains the military edge that Russia has over the United States and NATO and believes Russia won the technological arms race. He touches on Prigozhin, Ukraine's F-16s, Westerners fighting for Kiev, Kursk, the future international architecture, where the war is headed, and why this is America's final war. He does not believe Skynet will become self-aware!

About Andrei Martyanov

ANDREI MARTYANOV is an expert on Russian military and naval issues. He was born in Baku, USSR in 1963. He graduated from the Kirov Naval Red Banner Academy and served as an officer on the ships and staff position of Soviet Coast Guard through 1990. In mid-1990s he moved to the United States where he worked as Laboratory Director in a commercial aerospace group. He blogs at Reminiscence of the Future and is author of Losing Military Supremacy, The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs and Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse.

