Share post
Mathew Crawford: Mindwar, British Empire, & Kamala Harris as Manchurian Candidate

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Mathew Crawford
Sep 12, 2024
Transcript
Mathew Crawford discusses psychological mindwar and the British Empire's long-game at controlling the world. India, cults, and theosophy play important roles in London's global machinations. The networked international hierarchy of the globalists is compartmentalized and at times can seem contradictory as well as have real rivalries. He's looked at Kamala Harris' deep history and uncovered some remarkable connections. Their method of warfare can also be classified as induced schizophrenia and the culture of altered states they push should be considered as minor forms of schizophrenia.

Geopolitics & Empire's Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Substack

Rounding the Earth Newsletter
Pandemic, Bitcoin, education, finance, science, health, economics, statistics, and other topics that need attention.
By Mathew Crawford

X https://x.com/EduEngineer

Might Kamala Harris be a Manchurian Candidate?

Rounding the Earth Newsletter
Might Kamala Harris be a Manchurian Candidate?
"The reason why the sun never sets on the British Empire is because God doesn't trust the British in the dark." -Anonymous…
Read more
4 days ago · 189 likes · 87 comments · Mathew Crawford

About Mathew Crawford

Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.

Geopolitics & Empire's Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
