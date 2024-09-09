Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Recording of Subscriber Call with "Dr. Allen" of Solutions4Mankind on Prepping for the NWO

Geopolitics & Empire
Sep 09, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Dr. Allen joined Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscribers to give us an assessment of the dire state of the world and thoughts on prepping for the coming New World Order.

To be able to participate in these live calls with future guests, leave questions ahead of time for them to answer (if you can’t make the live call), as well as have access to the recording afterward, please become a Paid Subscriber!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Bob Moriarty: China Invasion of Taiwan May Be Imminent!
  Geopolitics & Empire
Andrei Martyanov: Collapse of the West & America's Final War
  Geopolitics & Empire
Warwick Powell: Global Conflict Symptom of Underlying Economic Transformations
  Geopolitics & Empire and Warwick Powell
Independent Review Alliance Battle for the Future: The Indies
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cara Leopardo: Degenerate Woke Culture Drives Policy, We The Studios is Fighting Back
  Geopolitics & Empire
Rico Brouwer: Escape From the West! And Don't Give Up Hope!
  Geopolitics & Empire
Mike Donio: COVID1984 Was an Opening Salvo for Something Far Worse Ahead
  Geopolitics & Empire and Mike Donio