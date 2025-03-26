Playback speed
7SEES: Unweaving the Globalist Spider Web!

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 26, 2025
1
3
Transcript
7SEES discusses his research into mapping out the inner workings of the global elite, their plans for implementing technocratic dictatorship, false heroes and Pyrrhic victories, how alternative media has been set back decades, crypto and the cashless society, the evolution of the global space-based panopticon, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

X https://x.com/7SEES_

Ickonic https://www.ickonic.com/Series/188

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/7SEESLIVE

About 7SEES

7SEES is a researcher, creator, presenter, and host of Ickonic's "This Week On The Web".

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

