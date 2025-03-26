7SEES: Unweaving the Globalist Spider Web!

1× 0:00 -1:50:01

7SEES discusses his research into mapping out the inner workings of the global elite, their plans for implementing technocratic dictatorship, false heroes and Pyrrhic victories, how alternative media has been set back decades, crypto and the cashless society, the evolution of the global space-based panopticon, and more!

About 7SEES

7SEES is a researcher, creator, presenter, and host of Ickonic's "This Week On The Web".

