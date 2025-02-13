Aaron Day: Fighting the Coming World Government Technocracy

*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People’s Reset, consider donating to The People’s Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate

Aaron Day discusses in-depth the technocratic global government planned for 2030, the different parts of its underbelly (e.g. energy certificates or carbon credits, CBDCs, digital passports, AI), how BRICS is part of the world government project, MAGA's embrace of technocracy, what's cooking in the bitcoin-Tether-stablecoin pot, why he's not cyanidepilled, how using cash is not the answer, what solutions he's working on, and more!

About Aaron Day



Aaron R. Day is a multifaceted entrepreneur, investor, advisor, author, and political activist with a rich background spanning nearly three decades across various sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, blockchain/cryptocurrency, AI, and clean technology. As a current fellow at the Brownstone Institute and the Chairman/CEO of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, Day combines his industry expertise with a deep commitment to advancing freedom and individual liberty.

Day’s foray into political activism began in 2008, catalyzed by the detrimental impact of government regulations, including Obamacare and Dodd-Frank, on his thriving healthcare business. This experience propelled him into the heart of political and non-profit advocacy, where he has since championed the cause of liberty. Notably, Day has led a non-profit think tank, initiated the Crony Awards to spotlight government and business collusion, and significantly contributed to the Free State Project’s success in New Hampshire as its Chairman, fostering a community dedicated to liberty.

In the political arena, Day’s influence is substantial. He has served as Chairman of the Stark360 SuperPAC, significantly contributing to the election of over 100 candidates in New Hampshire, held leadership roles within the Republican Liberty Caucus at both state and national levels, and been an active member of the Hillsborough County and Bedford Republican Committees.

Day’s concern over the rising threat posed by Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) inspired him to author the best-selling book, The Final Countdown: Crypto, Gold, Silver, and the People’s Last Stand Against Tyranny by CBDCs. His 2024 Republican Presidential nomination campaign was a strategic effort to highlight the dangers of CBDCs, during which he engaged with numerous Congress members and influenced key political figures, including persuading Donald Trump to oppose CBDCs through discussions facilitated by Vivek Ramaswamy.

His insights and activism have garnered attention from major news outlets such as The Epoch Times, Zero Hedge, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, The New York Times, and the Boston Globe, reflecting his significant impact on public discourse.

At 48, Day is a prominent figure in his professional and political circles and a devoted father of four and a grandfather. His educational journey includes time at the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and the Humanities, Duke University, and Harvard UES, though his entrepreneurial spirit led him to leave academia to innovate and lead in the business world. Aaron R. Day’s life story is a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom and liberty.

