AJ (Open Minds): Cultivating International Perspective, Globalism, & Going Back to Self

AJ discusses living an international life and how that has enabled him to develop a broader perspective which allows him to see things differently. We get his take on the global elite and their plans for world domination, civilizational cycles, geopolitics, the state of Europe, collapse of the West, expatriation, and more!
About AJ
AJ is a Belgian-British entrepreneur who has been trying to make sense of the world we live in.
