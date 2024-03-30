Alex Newman: Education, Theosophy, War, & Crisis to Bring About World Federation

1× 0:00 -51:53

Alex Newman discusses how one of the biggest current threats to civilization is the global centralization of the education system by the UN in an effort to indoctrinate every child on this planet into submission to an all-powerful one-world dictatorship. Theosophy is a huge influence that runs through all of this. Education is key to bringing this global system about with the goals of world federation and a world brain. It is starting to look like the New World Order has become so discredited where they won't be able to complete the project with Soros and Rockefeller and so now they're bringing in a new guard that will save us from the old evildoers but who are all onboard with this Luciferian stuff. The fastest way to get to world government is through war and (poly)crisis. BRICS and multipolarity are part of the dialectical Hegelian strategy to bring about the synthesis of global government. If you think about it, each of the BRICS governments is actually the anchor in its respective regional union. By the time everything is said and done, all the evil empires and evildoers will be stopped, and God prevails.

About Alex Newman

Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does.

