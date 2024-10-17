Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Alex Petkas: Ancient Hero Culture, Leadership Today, & Academia as No Place for High Agency

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Alex Petkas
Oct 17, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:08:40

Alex Petkas of Cost of Glory discusses leaving academia and how the ivory towers are no longer a place for excellence and high agency people but conformity and mediocrity. He explains why Plutarch is more important than you think and how the ancient Greeks and Romans are the model of manliness and hero culture for the West. He points out ancient elite dynamics and past history which rhymes with the present.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Cost of Glory https://costofglory.com

Substack

Cost of Glory by Alex Petkas
Newsletter of the Cost of Glory - a Podcast on the Art of Heroism

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@costofglory

About Alex Petkas

Alex likes helping people draw energy and practical insights from great figures of the past.

He left a successful career in academia in order to this better.  You can read his CV here.

Besides peer reviewed research publications, he has written for many non-academic venues, including Compact, American MindMan’s World, and Antigone (where he is a founding editor).

He lives with his wife and kids in his native Texas.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Discussion about this podcast

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Alex Petkas
Writes Cost of Glory by Alex Petkas Subscribe
Recent Posts
Jack Buffington: China Changing Nature of Dollar-based Globalization & Supply Chain
  Geopolitics & Empire
Gabriel Custodiet: Utopia, Dystopia, & Escaping the Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire and Gabriel Custodiet
Hadi Elis: Kurdistan...Between Geopolitics & Empire
  Geopolitics & Empire
Jobst Landgrebe: The Trend Toward Repressive Rule, To What Extent Can It Work?
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cognitive Dissidents: WWIII, the US Selection, False Prophets, & a Hurricane on a Mission
  Geopolitics & EmpireMonica Perez, and Parallel Mike
Jeff Rich: America Won't Come Out on Top of Global Conflict, World Forcing Change
  Geopolitics & Empire and Jeff Rich
Tim Hinchliffe: The UN's Summit of the Dystopian Future & Digital Proletariat Infrastructure
  Geopolitics & Empire