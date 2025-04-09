Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Chad Grills: Is a 'Golden Age' Possible for America?

Geopolitics & Empire
Apr 09, 2025
4
Share
Transcript
0:00
-49:18

Veteran and entrepreneur Chad Grills of National Capital League discusses his experience with Big Tech and how building anything meaningful and lasting will likely not come out of Silicon Valley or places like California. He explains how Silicon Valley was seeded by DOD, the Intelligence Community, and DARPA. The culture of Silicon Valley and most major cities will not allow anything original or good for humanity to emerge. He argues we have neither communism nor capitalism, but a monopolistic system that keeps the little guy out. He stresses a need for better governance, creating good culture, maintaining personal integrity, and is optimistic about the ability of America to reinvent itself.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

National Capital League https://www.nclhq.com

X https://x.com/ChadJGrills

Short Stories: Veterans after War https://www.amazon.com/Short-Stories-Veterans-after-War-ebook/dp/B0127DN39M

Dustin Chambers: DOGE & America’s Chance to Cut the Government Down to Size https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2025/01/02/dustin-chambers-doge-americas-chance-to-cut-the-government-down-to-size

About Chad Grills

Chad is the former founder and CEO of a company backed by Founders Fund and Sequoia.

His previous clients include companies like: Salesforce (6x business units), Dell, Splunk, Twilio, and Government entities like Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

He was selected “Best of Year” by Apple for two podcasts he hosted. He has spoken at places like the Defense Foreign Language Institute, Coast Guard Academy, Salesforce World Tour, and the Spartan Up Podcast.

He’s a U.S. Army veteran with deployments to Iraq, Egypt, and has provided security for the 56th Presidential Inauguration.

He’s the author of three books. His upcoming book is on the Texas Miracle and the economic destiny of Texas.

He founded the National Capital League as a studios and labs to build media and technology products.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Geopolitics & Empire featured on Grand Theft World Podcast 229 | ANTI ANTI-SEMITISM
  Geopolitics & Empire
Nik Kraljevic: Dual Citizenship, Privacy, & Why Technocracy's Tough to Implement
  Geopolitics & Empire
Nick Anthony: We're One Step from Totalitarianism, CBDCs Close Final Gap
  Geopolitics & Empire and Nick Anthony
Cognitive Dissidents: Hate Speech Prelude to WW3, EU Dictatorship, JFK, & Tim Robbins!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary
  Geopolitics & Empire
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with John OLoughlin!
  Geopolitics & Empire and John OLoughlin
Margaret Anna Alice: Battling the "Cruelites" & Their Bid for Global Domination
  Geopolitics & Empire and Margaret Anna Alice