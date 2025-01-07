Chris Rossini: Trump Mixed Bag, MAGA Pushes Globalist North American Union

1× 0:00 -46:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chris Rossini of The Ron Paul Institute discusses the incoming Trump administration, the calls by MAGA for a North American Union, the Pentagon's pivot to the Middle East and Asia, the economy, Elon Musk's technocracy, having a glass-half-full outlook on life, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member



Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

X https://x.com/ChrisRossini

Ron Paul Institute https://ronpaulinstitute.org

Liberty Report https://rumble.com/c/RonPaulLibertyReport

Chris Rossini on TNT Radio https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/?s=rossini

About Chris Rossini

Chris Rossini works with The Ron Paul Institute and is Co-Host of the Friday edition of The Ron Paul Liberty Report.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)