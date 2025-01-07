Playback speed
Chris Rossini: Trump Mixed Bag, MAGA Pushes Globalist North American Union

Geopolitics & Empire
Jan 07, 2025
1
2
Transcript
Chris Rossini of The Ron Paul Institute discusses the incoming Trump administration, the calls by MAGA for a North American Union, the Pentagon's pivot to the Middle East and Asia, the economy, Elon Musk's technocracy, having a glass-half-full outlook on life, and more!

Geopolitics & Empire
Websites

X https://x.com/ChrisRossini

Ron Paul Institute https://ronpaulinstitute.org

Liberty Report https://rumble.com/c/RonPaulLibertyReport

Chris Rossini on TNT Radio https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/?s=rossini

About Chris Rossini

Chris Rossini works with The Ron Paul Institute and is Co-Host of the Friday edition of The Ron Paul Liberty Report.

