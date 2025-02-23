Playback speed
Christina Werner: Vote With Your Dollars, Spend On Businesses That Value Freedom

Geopolitics & Empire
Feb 23, 2025
Christina Werner of Public Square discusses parallel economy and solutions to the cancel culture and censorship of globalism. Starving the beast and taking our money elsewhere is essential. Her team has developed a public digital marketplace to help businesses network and customers find products from sellers who value freedom.

Websites

Public Square https://www.publicsquare.com

About Christina Werner & Public Square

Christina Werner is SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Public Square.

Public Square connects freedom-loving Americans to businesses and community that share their values. The Marketplace is a curated digital network of businesses that share your values and want to serve you. Engaging gives you access to exclusive savings at businesses that see the world the way you do. We are bringing freedom into the mainstream and we want you to be a part of it. Join us on the journey!

