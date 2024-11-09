Playback speed
Christopher Mott: The Late Great Woke American Imperium & NATO Gargoyles

Nov 09, 2024
Christopher Mott discusses realism in International Relations, the American Empire, and how the U.S. has been the most successful state in history. The liberal internationalist elite have lost their way, live in an alternate reality, and promote policies that undermine American power which is waning. The West suffers from democratism or the belief it has a woke ideological mission to terraform the planet for freedom, which it also uses to justify the suspension of civil liberties at home when it needs to. He also refers to this as "woke imperium," an activist-driven, social justice-oriented foreign policy and liberal Atlanticist tendency to push moralism and social engineering globally. He believes it's not working anymore and is becoming obsolete. Global NATO flies in the face of declining unipolarity and multipolar reality.

Websites

Institute for Peace & Diplomacy https://peacediplomacy.org/christopher-mott

Trickster's Guide to Geopolitics https://geotrickster.com

Christopher Mott on X https://x.com/ChrisDMott

NATO, The Gargoyle of Globalism https://peacediplomacy.org/2024/10/14/nato-the-gargoyle-of-globalism

Woke Imperium: The Coming Confluence Between Social Justice and Neoconservatism https://peacediplomacy.org/2022/06/27/woke-imperium-the-coming-confluence-between-social-justice-and-neoconservatism

About Christopher Mott

Dr. Chris Mott is an international relations scholar focused on historical geopolitics, grand strategy, and the intersection of defensive realism and conceptions of sovereignty in an era of increasing multi-polarity. He holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of St Andrews, an MA in International Relations from London Metropolitan University, and a BA in History from Rutgers University.

He has published a book, “The Formless Empire: A Short History of Diplomacy and Warfare in Central Asia,” on the rise of indigenous forms of geopolitical strategy on the Eurasian steppe, as well as numerous peer reviewed and general audience articles on foreign policy and historical topics in a variety of places. Dr. Mott is currently a fellow at Defense Priorities in Washington DC, and a former researcher and desk officer at the U.S. Department of State.

