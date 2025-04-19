Playback speed
Share post
Chuck Baldwin: On the Technocracy & Zionism of the Trump Administration

Apr 19, 2025
Share
Chuck Baldwin discusses how the Trump administration has unprecedentedly been staffed with billionaires and technocrats. Vance is a virtual toady for Peter Thiel and Baldwin expects Vance to take the helm in 2028. He's worried about Trump's claims there'd be no more elections after 2028, which can be explained by algocracy (rule by algorithm). The administration is pushing a century-old plan to implement a world government divided into a few regions or zones. He believes the UN will be replaced. He explains Scofield's influence on American evangelicalism, how this relates to Zionism, what is going on in Gaza, and the specter of war with Iran.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Chuck Baldwin Live https://chuckbaldwinlive.com

Liberty Fellowship https://libertyfellowshipmt.com

About Dr. Chuck Baldwin

Chuck Baldwin is an American politician, radio host, and founder-former pastor of Crossroad Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. As of January 2011 he was pastor of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana. He was the presidential nominee of the Constitution Party for the 2008 U.S. presidential election and had previously been its nominee for U.S. vice president in 2004. A more in-depth biography can be found here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/About.aspx

