Cognitive Dissidents: A New Dollar, World Peace (or War) & Dodgy DOGE

Geopolitics & Empire
,
Parallel Mike
, and
Monica Perez
Mar 08, 2025
1
6
Transcript
The Cognitive Dissidents discuss gold, bitcoin, war, the technocracy, and more!

Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com

About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.

About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Show offers a variety of content from Real NEWS REELs, where Monica uses her research and analytical skills to get to the bottom of top headlines from a perspective of truth, liberty & justice; Highlight Reels, where Monica kicks back with the best and the brightest from the podcasting world; and her Interview series where she brings listeners fascinating interviews with principled thought-leaders and experts in fields of interest essential to those who seek the truth about the parasites-that-be or simply pursue an autonomous and independently healthy lifestyle.

