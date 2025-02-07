Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

Cognitive Dissidents: American Technocracy & Trump's Play For Gaza

Geopolitics & Empire
,
Parallel Mike
, and
Monica Perez
Feb 07, 2025
2
6
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:51:29

In their monthly roundtable, Cognitive Dissidents (Parallel Mike Podcast, Monica Perez Show, Geopolitics & Empire) discuss the technocratic takeover of America, Gaza, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com

About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.

About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Show offers a variety of content from Real NEWS REELs, where Monica uses her research and analytical skills to get to the bottom of top headlines from a perspective of truth, liberty & justice; Highlight Reels, where Monica kicks back with the best and the brightest from the podcasting world; and her Interview series where she brings listeners fascinating interviews with principled thought-leaders and experts in fields of interest essential to those who seek the truth about the parasites-that-be or simply pursue an autonomous and independently healthy lifestyle.

Monica was a radio host for 8 1/2 years on WSB Radio in Atlanta; prior to that she was an investment banker in New York and Texas. From that previous life, Monica holds an associate’s degree from Rockland Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and a JD-MBA from Stanford. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as a member of the bar of the State of New York. Monica now resides in Los Angeles where, in addition to podcasting, she experiences life as a wife, homemaker and mother of three teens, all of whom–including a very special son who has Down syndrome–really keep things interesting! Monica is also a cocktail enthusiast who posts her favorite recipes on monicamixes.com.* (*This hobby may or may not be related to having three teens and living in LA.)

Monica also co-hosted The Propaganda Report and the Drivetime News Blast as well as Deep Dives with Monica Perez.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Monica Perez
Writes Monica Perez Subscribe
Parallel Mike
Writes Parallel Systems Broadcast Subscribe
Recent Posts
Dr. Rob Williams: The Age of Geoengineering & How Its Primary Objectives are Military
  Geopolitics & Empire and OGA-Our Geoengineering Age
Charles Hugh Smith: Anti-Progress, Resource Constraints, & Digital Neofeudalism
  Geopolitics & Empire and Charles Hugh Smith
Dr. Jack Kruse: Deep Politics, Trump, Bitcoin, & Becoming a Decentralized Savage
  Geopolitics & Empire
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Nick Heys: The World Controllers & Their Age-Old Plan for World Government
  Geopolitics & Empire
Mikkel Thorup: People Continue to Double Down on Plan B Despite Trump 2.0
  Geopolitics & Empire
Robert D. Kaplan: Global Weimar, Waste Land, & a World in Permanent Crisis
  Geopolitics & Empire