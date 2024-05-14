Playback speed
David Gosselin: Elites Creating New Cult Religion for Top-Down Control

Geopolitics & Empire
and
David Gosselin
May 14, 2024
1
Transcript
David Gosselin discusses his new writings on how the Western occult oligarchy is creating a new spiritual eco-system and cult religion to better manage their populations and maintain top-down control. A lot of talking points include the UFO phenomenon and aliens or alien gnosis, so-called lost civilizations, psychedelics, and so forth. They are attempting to re-imagine Western civilization's image of man. Pop culture (e.g. X-Men) is really the exoteric version of the esoteric, a typical feature of the mystery cults and schools. The idea is that through bioengineering and the technological transformation of man's body he is going to reach higher spiritual transcendence. The UFO "disclosure" movement is a sort of false flag operation and theosophist jargon such as "Christ Consciousness" is their selling point to re-pattern society. This alchemical tradition depends on people not knowing how their tricks work, once that is demystified, their magic and spells become useless.

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Show Notes

Greenfaith One World Spirituality VIDEO https://twitter.com/iamlisalogan/status/1786783767878914337

Slaying Mithra: Self-help, Human Potential and the Luciferian Perversion of the West - Part I

Age of Muses
Slaying Mithra: Self-help, Human Potential and the Luciferian Perversion of the West - Part I
For the radical and permanent transformation of personality only one effective method has been discovered — that of the mystics. —Aldous Huxley The Western oligarchy’s tradition of importing eastern cults into Western culture has been a long-standing one. Indeed, much of Christianity’s early battle within both the polit…
Read more
19 days ago · 21 likes · 7 comments · David Gosselin

Websites

Age of Muses Substack

Age of Muses

Writings for a new Renaissance
By David Gosselin

The Chained Muse https://www.thechainedmuse.com

New Lyre https://newlyre.com

X https://twitter.com/gosselin_b

About David Gosselin

David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and editor based in Montreal. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

1 Comment
