Share post
David Hughes: Ruling Elites Working to Install Global Totalitarian State

Geopolitics & Empire
and
David A. Hughes
May 23, 2024
4
Transcript
David Hughes discusses his fantastic book which breaks down how Operation Covid was really a ruse to usher in a global biodigital totalitarian world state. WWIII was initiated in 2020 and is a war for global technocracy which seeks to dismantle democracy around the world. Psychological warfare is being used against the global population in what he describes as Omniwar. Instead of going to war with each other as is the tradition, ruling elites have come to a tacit understanding where they are collectively now working to subdue humanity through global class war which they have been preparing for over many decades.

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy - FULL BOOK https://www.academia.edu/117687419/_Covid_19_Psychological_Operations_and_the_War_for_Technocracy_FULL_BOOK

"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD

David A. Hughes
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD
This is an open access publication. You can download either the entire manuscript, or individual chapters, FOR FREE below. Please do so and share widely! This peer-reviewed publication took three years to research and write. It passed all quality checks at a respected academic publisher and attracted…
Read more
4 days ago · David A. Hughes

Bringing Transhumanism Down to Earth, Part 1 https://propagandainfocus.com/bringing-transhumanism-down-to-earth-part-1-military-intelligence-operations-cloaked-in-the-false-promise-of-transcendence

David A. Hughes

"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy

Buy Me A Coffee (David Hughes) https://buymeacoffee.com/dahughes

University of Lincoln https://staff.lincoln.ac.uk/2b2a1a22-b951-41ae-95df-f4d04e577768

About David Hughes

David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University). His research focuses on psychological warfare, "9/11," "Covid-19," the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.

