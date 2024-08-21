David Skripac: Global Neofeudalism, Putin's Potemkin Efforts, & the Myth of Multipolarity

1× 0:00 -1:18:30

David Skripac returns to discusses the road toward global digital neofeudalism. He provides some historical context of empire and believes economics is key for the ruling classes. He has not seen Putin really doing anything different from his Western counterparts, he's been rolling out the same digital biosecurity state. He doesn't feel that we really have a multipolar world order, it's still the same unipolar system. Russia's SMO in Ukraine has been a Potemkin effort, the conflict is being stage managed. We must continue to learn, pay attention, spread the word, resist, not comply, and stay sane!

Websites

Lifting the Veil on Russia’s SMO in Ukraine: Is Putin’s Response to NATO’s Provocations a Potemkin Village? https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2024/08/14/putins-potemkin-village

Moving Toward a Global Empire: Humanity Sentenced to a Unipolar Prison and a Digital Gulag https://www.globalresearch.ca/moving-toward-global-empire-humanity-sentenced-unipolar-prison-digital-gulag/5818824

Our Species Is Being Genetically Modified. Are We Witnessing Humanity’s March Toward Extinction? Viruses Are Our Friends, Not Our Foes https://www.globalresearch.ca/our-species-genetically-modified-witnessing-humanity-march-toward-extinction-viruses-friends-not-foes/5763670

About David Skripac

David Skripac has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served as a Captain in the Canadian Forces for nine years. During his two tours of duty in the Air Force, he flew extensively in the former Yugoslavia as well as in Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

