Share post
Dr. Jack Kruse: Deep Politics, Trump, Bitcoin, & Becoming a Decentralized Savage

Geopolitics & Empire
Jan 25, 2025
5
5
Dr. Jack Kruse discusses deep politics, globalism, Zionism, Trump 2.0, technocracy, why bitcoin is the antidote, health, and how the solution is becoming a decentralized savage!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Website https://jackkruse.com

X https://x.com/DrJackKruse

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/drjackkruse

Show Notes

Optimize Your Health in the Modern World with Dr. Jack Kruse Ep. 1 (WiM544)| Robert Breedlove

Exiled Brain Surgeon: DARPA Mind Control, Quantum Biology & Sunlight Medicine | Danny Jones

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Jack Kruse | Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin

About Dr. Jack Kruse

Dr. Jack Kruse is a respected neurosurgeon and CEO of Kruse Longevity Center at Destin, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid the healthcare burdens we typically encounter as we age. He is currently in private practice in the Gulf South.

As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Kruse’s research has been published in respected dental and medical journals. His popular blog, www.JackKruse.com, gets over 250,000 unique worldwide visitors per month from countries like Australia, Germany, Russia, and Zambia (Africa).

