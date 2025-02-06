Playback speed
Share post
Dr. Rob Williams: The Age of Geoengineering & How Its Primary Objectives are Military

Geopolitics & Empire
and
OGA-Our Geoengineering Age
Feb 06, 2025
3
9
Transcript

0:00
-1:02:44

Dr. Rob Williams of Our Geoengineering Age discusses weather modification and how its function is primarily part of the military domain.

About Dr. Rob Williams

A lifetime lover of the outdoors, Dr. Rob Williams earned his BA in environmental history from Princeton University (1985) and his MA (1995) and PhD (2000) in environmental history from the University of New Mexico. Along with Ian Baldwin, he is the co-founder of the print journal Vermont Commons: Voices of Independence and now Vermont Independent, an online decentralist news journal devoted to championing political resistance and greater resilience for our Green Mountain communities. Long a watcher of the skies, Williams first became aware of geoengineering after reading and editing Ian Baldwin’s initial essay on the subject in 2016, and beginning his own systematic observations of the sky, as well as investigations into the clandestine military history of geoengineering as part of his work in researching “Our Geoengineering Age.”

In addition to writing and editing hundreds of feature stories at Vermont Commons/Independent since 2005 and publishing wide variety of book chapters on new digital media and communications, Williams has published four books – Most Likely To Secede (Vermont Independence Press, 2012), Media Education For A Digital Generation (Routledge, 2016), The Post (Truth) World: Fighting Fake News With A 21st Century Propaganda Model For Our Digital Age (Vermont Independence Press, 2019), and Media Mojo: Comm-On Power Tools and Strategic Storytelling Strategies For Our Digital Age (Vermont Independence Press, 2020). He is currently researching a book about the history of yaks.

