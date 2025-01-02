Playback speed
Dustin Chambers: DOGE & America's Chance to Cut the Government Down to Size

Geopolitics & Empire
Jan 02, 2025
Dr. Dustin Chambers discusses his research on the administrative state and federal regulations which have reduced economic growth, harmed businesses, impoverished citizens, and even led to an increase in mortality rates. He believes the incoming Trump administration and DOGE will have an opportunity to attack the leviathan. He also comments on the use of AI for public administration and the potential for us to veer toward dystopian shores.

Geopolitics & Empire
About Dr. Dustin Chambers

Dustin is a regulation economist, AI and machine learning researcher, and Visiting Fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. With a career spanning academia, startups, and policy advisory roles, he blends cutting-edge technology with economic insight to drive impactful solutions.

From advising state governments to consulting for tech start-ups, Dustin’s expertise helps shape the future of regulation and business.

