Edward Luttwak: The Balance of Power, Tariffs, & Future of the American Dream

Edward Luttwak discusses the current state of great power politics and gauges whether there has been any shift in the balance of power. Putin showed weakness in his failure to quickly achieve victory in Ukraine whereas China is conducting a military buildup. He comments on the specter of WW3, Taiwan, the post-nuclear era, the Middle East, tariffs, deindustrialization in the United States, and the future of the American Dream.

About Edward Luttwak

Professor Edward Luttwak is a strategist and historian known for his works on grand strategy, geoeconomics, military history, and international relations.

Luttwak has served on U.S. presidential transition teams, testified before committees of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, and has advised the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. National Security Council, the White House Chief of Staff, and several allied governments, including Japan.

He is the author of several books, including Coup d’État: A Practical Handbook; Strategy: The Logic of War and Peace; and The Rise of China vs. the Logic of Strategy, which have been published in 29 languages besides English and are widely used at war colleges around the world. His articles have appeared in the London Review of Books, the Times Literary Supplement, Foreign Affairs, and Tablet.

