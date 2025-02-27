Emmanuel Daniel: Moving Toward the Digital Financialization of Everything

1× 0:00 -1:09:28

Emmanuel Daniel discusses the great financial transition and how America is leading the way in globalizing cryptocurrency by digitizing the dollar and how debt will play a key role. He comments on everything from memecoins and asset tokenization to

Emmanuel Daniel https://www.emmanueldaniel.com

The Great Transition: The Personalization of Finance is Here https://www.emmanueldaniel.com/the-great-transition

About Emmanuel Daniel

Emmanuel Daniel is an author, advisor and a global thought leader on geopolitics, the future of finance and their impact on business and society. He was listed as a top 10 global influencer in the “Fintech Power50” list for 2021 and 2022. He is also a model train enthusiast.

Emmanuel founded the research, publication and consulting house, TAB Global, in 1996. Through its platforms such as The Asian Banker, Wealth and Society, The Banking Academy and TABInsights, Emmanuel has extensive contacts with leaders in corporations and governments around the world.

He has served, or is serving, in advisory or consulting roles for various public or private sector institutions and is a well regarded mentor and confidante in leadership circles.

He won the Citibank Excellence in Business Journalism for Asia in 1999 for his work on the internet in banking. “The Asian Banker Summit” won the best finance conference from the Asian Conference and Summit Awards in 2012. He is regularly interviewed on BBC, CNBC and Bloomberg.

In his first book, “The Great Transition – the personalization of finance is here” published in September 2022, Emmanuel outlines how the banking industry will evolve from being focused on platform technologies to a level of personalization never seen before. He describes the roles of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, gaming and other technologies in this transition. The book was written to help disruptor technologies in finance chart their course.

The book features forewords written by former congressman Barney Frank, the co-author of the Dodd-Frank Act legislations that regulates the financial industry in the US today and Richard Sandor, an innovator widely regarded as the “father of financial futures”.

His writings are also based on his extensive travel, now across 130 countries and counting. He posts regularly on his blog and is working towards his second book which is tentatively entitled “The Winning Civilization” and due for publication in 2024.

As an entrepreneur, he was previously a member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), a prestigious grouping of young business owners worldwide.

Emmanuel was trained as a lawyer, has degrees from the National University of Singapore and the University of London, and attended a course on economics at Columbia University in New York. He divides his time between Singapore, Beijing and New York when not traveling extensively.

