Fox Green: Bioregionalism Dismantling Nation State & Paving Way for World State

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Fox Green
Mar 16, 2025
1
2
Transcript
Fox Green discusses "bioregionalism" and apparent decentralized localist movements whose true hidden purpose is to dismantle the nation state, create feudal city-states, and pave way for the world state. Ecological, theosophic, and transhumanist movements underlie these currents. He comments on Mark Carney coming to power, the degrowth movement, the mixed bag of the Trump administration, and the opportunism and fraud of individuals like RFK Jr. who have sold out.

Geopolitics & Empire
Breaking America: How Bioregionalism Seeks to Dismantle the Nation State https://spacecommune.com/breaking-america-how-bioregionalism-seeks-to-dismantle-the-nation-state

Religious Roots of Transhumanism: Silicon Valley Hippie Eugenics Explored

About Fox Green

Fox Green is an independent filmmaker, journalist and artist fighting the information war against the forces of entropy and anti-humanism. He is an ardent advocate for peaceful cooperation between the brother nations of the USA, China and Russia.

