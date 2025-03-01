Playback speed
Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker: AI as Dangerous Servant, Can Skynet Become Self-Aware?

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Gabriel Custodiet
Mar 01, 2025
Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker of Escape The Technocracy discuss their new course on Artificial Intelligence (which can be purchased via Geopolitics & Empire). They are skeptical of AI but believe it's important to understand the technology and learn to use it in a safe and healthy manner. We cover the waterfront on AI (e.g. GPTs, LLMs, OpenAI, DeepSeek), whether Skynet can become self-aware, AI hallucination, self-hosting AI, Amazon turning Kindle purchases into licenses, the Ethereum hack, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Watchman Privacy https://watchmanprivacy.com
Escape the Technocracy https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Gabriel Custodiet on X https://x.com/WatchmanPrivacy
Urban Hacker on X https://x.com/realUrbanHacker

About Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker

Gabriel Custodiet is the creator of Watchman Privacy and Escape the Technocracy. He hosts the Watchman Privacy Podcast and writes about the primary and tertiary causes of the decline of freedom in society. Urban Hacker is a shadowy cybersecurity consultant and game developer.

