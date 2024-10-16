Gabriel Custodiet: Utopia, Dystopia, & Escaping the Technocracy

Gabriel Custodiet discusses his new book on privacy, utopia, and the mad dreams of H.G. Wells. He comments on the current state of dystopia and his fantastic new course (which I am taking) on how to escape the technocracy!
About Gabriel Custodiet
Gabriel Custodiet is host of The Watchman Privacy Podcast. He has been living a privacy lifestyle for many years and figuring things out from research and sheer experimentation. He enjoys consulting and teaching others to live more genuine lives through techniques of secrecy and the cultivation of a worldview that sustains individual freedom.
