Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gabriel Custodiet: Utopia, Dystopia, & Escaping the Technocracy

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Gabriel Custodiet
Oct 16, 2024
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:13:32

Gabriel Custodiet discusses his new book on privacy, utopia, and the mad dreams of H.G. Wells. He comments on the current state of dystopia and his fantastic new course (which I am taking) on how to escape the technocracy!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Watchman Privacy https://watchmanprivacy.com

Escape The Technocracy https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

About Gabriel Custodiet

Gabriel Custodiet is host of The Watchman Privacy Podcast. He has been living a privacy lifestyle for many years and figuring things out from research and sheer experimentation. He enjoys consulting and teaching others to live more genuine lives through techniques of secrecy and the cultivation of a worldview that sustains individual freedom.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Discussion about this podcast

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Gabriel Custodiet
Writes Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition Subscribe
Recent Posts
Hadi Elis: Kurdistan...Between Geopolitics & Empire
  Geopolitics & Empire
Jobst Landgrebe: The Trend Toward Repressive Rule, To What Extent Can It Work?
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cognitive Dissidents: WWIII, the US Selection, False Prophets, & a Hurricane on a Mission
  Geopolitics & EmpireMonica Perez, and Parallel Mike
Jeff Rich: America Won't Come Out on Top of Global Conflict, World Forcing Change
  Geopolitics & Empire and Jeff Rich
Tim Hinchliffe: The UN's Summit of the Dystopian Future & Digital Proletariat Infrastructure
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cameron Leckie: My Working Assumption is We're Headed for Major War
  Geopolitics & Empire
Ned Ryun: Disrupting the Progressive, Utopian, & Totalitarian American Leviathan
  Geopolitics & Empire