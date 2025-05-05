GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary

Share this postGeopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Geopolitics & EmpireSubscribe to watchGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryGeopolitics & EmpireMay 05, 2025∙ Paid1Share this postGeopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis week’s news headlines and commentary, for Paid Subscribers only.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGeopolitics & EmpireSubscribeAuthorsGeopolitics & EmpireRecent PostsWilliam Ramsey: The Life & Times of Aleister Crowley, Prophet of EvilMay 2 • Geopolitics & EmpireJeremy Savory: Internationalization, 2nd Passports, & Becoming SovereignMay 1 • Geopolitics & EmpirePete Quinones: The Balkanization of AmericaApr 30 • Geopolitics & Empire and Peter R. QuiñonesThaddeus Kozinski: Covid 19 & the War Against RealityApr 29 • Geopolitics & Empire and Thaddeus KozinskiJesse Smith: The Global Technocratic TakeoverApr 26 • Geopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryApr 26 • Geopolitics & EmpireEdward Luttwak: The Balance of Power, Tariffs, & Future of the American DreamApr 24 • Geopolitics & Empire