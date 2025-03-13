GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary

Share this postGeopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Geopolitics & EmpireSubscribe to watchGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryGeopolitics & EmpireMar 13, 2025∙ Paid2Share this postGeopolitics & EmpireGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis week’s news headlines and commentary, for Paid Subscribers only.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGeopolitics & EmpireSubscribeAuthorsGeopolitics & EmpireRecent PostsIntroducing...Geopolitics & EmpireMar 12 • Geopolitics & EmpireCognitive Dissidents: A New Dollar, World Peace (or War) & Dodgy DOGEMar 8 • Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike, and Monica PerezGAE's Weekly Headlines & CommentaryMar 6 • Geopolitics & EmpireTillman Holloway: The Future Will Be One of Blockchains, CBDCs, and CryptocurrenciesMar 5 • Geopolitics & EmpireJohn Klyczek: Is Trump Dismantling the Dept of Ed or Is He Streamlining Ed-Technocracy?Mar 4 • Geopolitics & EmpireGabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker: AI as Dangerous Servant, Can Skynet Become Self-Aware?Mar 1 • Geopolitics & Empire and Gabriel CustodietHügo Krüger: Trump & PayPal Mafia's Attack on South AfricaFeb 28 • Geopolitics & Empire and Hügo Krüger